Pet of The Week

City of Lawton bulk waste collection takes place in Area 2 Wednesday

The City of Lawton’s Solid Waste Collection Division will be resuming its bulk collections...
The City of Lawton’s Solid Waste Collection Division will be resuming its bulk collections beginning next week.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you have been wondering when the City of Lawton was going to pick up all of your bulk waste, the answer is tomorrow!

Wednesday, August 9 is when bulk and tree debris collection will begin in Area 2.

Once collection of Area 2 is complete, additional tree debris collection from the June storm will cease.

Collection of only bulk waste will begin in Area 3 on August 16. During their designated schedule, citizens may set out up to four cubic yards of compliant bulk waste. Any waste in excess of four cubic yards will be charged at $10 per cubic yard. Bulk waste in excess of eight cubic yards will be charged a premium collection rate of $133.35.

For the map of areas and additional information, you can go here.

