Pet of The Week

COMANCHE HAPPENINGS: Chairman Mark Woommavovah discusses Coin of Excellence, Cops and Kids

By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Chairman of the Comanche Nation, Mark Woommavovah, joins 7News to discuss the current and recent happenings with the tribe.

The first event is the Comanche Nation Cops and Kids event. The event will be held September 9 at the Comanche Nation Headquarters and is open to the public. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be games, activities, food as well as a special treat. The treat is support from volunteers with the Air Defense Basic Officer Leadership Course.

The Coin of Excellence is a program upcoming for the Comanche Nation in which an individual can be nominated for going above and beyond for the tribe.

The Youth Powwow will be taking place September 26 at 1 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Headquarters. The event will be open to the public.

In response to the recent events taking place in regard to Oklahoma tribal compacts, Chairman Woommavovah stated that the Comanche Nation looks to represent the voice of the tribe at the State Capitol as well as stand with other tribes across Oklahoma in solidarity.

