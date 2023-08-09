COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Lawton Farmer’s Market hosts Pickle Fest Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Leta Carrillo with the Lawton Farmer’s Market joins 7News to discuss the 2nd Annual Pickle Fest on Saturday.

The event will feature a pickle eating contest, a pickling contest and pickle-themed items from vendors.

In the pickling contest, the different categories will include sweet. spicy, dill and bread and butter pickles. There will be prizes for the winners that will be chosen by the attendees of the festival.

The pickle-eating contest is open to the public. There are two separate categories, one for men and one for women. Those who wish to enter need to be 18 or older.

In September, the Farmer’s Market will be hosting ‘Jamapalooza.’

