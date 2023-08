LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Pastor of Soldiers Winning Souls for Christ Ministries, Rick Hall, joins 7News to discuss their 11th Annual Community Cookout.

The cookout is free and open to the public at Verna Cook Park from 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.