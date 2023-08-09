Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Construction worker dies after electric shock, falling off roof

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building...
State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.(Storyblocks)
By WCAX News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A man died Sunday while working at a construction site at an apartment complex in Vermont.

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.

He fell about 30 feet off the roof and died.

Driver worked for Vincent’s Carpentry in Derby, Vermont.

Police and Vermont Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the death.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
LPD clears both potential bomb threat sites.
Potential bomb threat being investigated by LPD
Credit: MGN
Internal audit shows missing public funds, Apache Police Department investigating
During this week’s Monday with the Mayor, Lawton Mayor, Stan Booker, joined 7News to discuss...
MONDAY WITH THE MAYOR: Lawton Mayor Stan Booker announces Day of Kindness, new ampitheather
Lawton City Hall.
Lawton City Hall repeals access policy following community backlash

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
US nurse and daughter freed by kidnappers in Haiti nearly two weeks after abduction, aid agency says
Erin Patterson addresses media in Australia. Three of Patterson’s ex-in-laws have died and...
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3 who ate a family lunch together in Australia
Three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at...
Australia: Three dead after allegedly eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch
Dozens were arrested over alleged child sex abuse following the killing of two FBI agents,...
Dozens arrested in child sexual abuse investigation
Crews working to clear downed power lines
NW 67th Street closed between Cache Rd and Taylor Ave for downed power lines