LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bray-Doyle traveled to Fletcher for a early season matchup, and from the first pitch, the flood gates were open for the Lady Wildcats. As they took the lead in the first and never looked back, which had the Donkeys shook.

Fletcher scored a handful of runs in the first couple innings, and kept the pedal down taking the win 11-0.

The Lady Wildcats start the season 3-0.

