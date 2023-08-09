Haley’s Heroes: Young Lawtonian mows 50 yards free of charge to help others

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton boy is celebrating after mowing 50 yards for free.

But, during that time, he also learned a few things.

”Don’t mow when it’s hot,” said 8-year-old Nolan Mosley. The young Lawtonian mowed yards for the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans across the City of Lawton. He completed the challenge by Raising Men Lawn Care Service after his older three siblings completed it two years ago.

Nolan told us what he found to be the hardest part.

“Probably the fact that there was heat,” said Nolan.

“It made me feel good as a parent knowing that I raised my kids to be able to give back,” said Nolan’s mother, Stephanie Mosley

For completing the challenge, he got a weed eater, leaf blower and mower.

His mom says he won’t have to share with his siblings as now everybody has their own mower.

