Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Haley’s Heroes: Young Lawtonian mows 50 yards free of charge to help others

A Lawton boy is celebrating after mowing 50 yards for free.
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton boy is celebrating after mowing 50 yards for free.

But, during that time, he also learned a few things.

”Don’t mow when it’s hot,” said 8-year-old Nolan Mosley. The young Lawtonian mowed yards for the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans across the City of Lawton. He completed the challenge by Raising Men Lawn Care Service after his older three siblings completed it two years ago.

Nolan told us what he found to be the hardest part.

“Probably the fact that there was heat,” said Nolan.

“It made me feel good as a parent knowing that I raised my kids to be able to give back,” said Nolan’s mother, Stephanie Mosley

For completing the challenge, he got a weed eater, leaf blower and mower.

His mom says he won’t have to share with his siblings as now everybody has their own mower.

You can read more about the 50Yard Lawn Challenge here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
LPD clears both potential bomb threat sites.
Potential bomb threat being investigated by LPD
Credit: MGN
Internal audit shows missing public funds, Apache Police Department investigating
Shooting took place at the Executive Inn on Cache Road
New details released in Lawton Executive Inn shooting
During this week’s Monday with the Mayor, Lawton Mayor, Stan Booker, joined 7News to discuss...
MONDAY WITH THE MAYOR: Lawton Mayor Stan Booker announces Day of Kindness, new ampitheather

Latest News

A Lawton boy is celebrating after mowing 50 yards for free.
Haley’s Heroes: Young Lawtonian mows 50 yards free of charge to help others
City council approves implementing more cameras to reduce the amount of uninsured drivers
Lawton city council expands program to reduce the amount of uninsured drivers
City council going over the implementation of security cameras in Lawton parks.
Security cameras to potentially be implemented in Lawton parks
City council going over last years fiscal year audit.
City council to do whatever it takes to finish last year’s audit