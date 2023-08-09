High pressure settles back in | 8/9PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire danger and heat alerts are still in place this evening for the majority of Texoma. Gusty south winds into the 20s, hot temperatures and low relative humidity is all contributing to the fire danger. The heat advisory with heat indices up to 110° is in place until 9 tonight. The Red Flag Warning is in place until 10 this evening.

There could be some storm development until 10 tonight for southeastern counties as a cold front continues to push further south. Instability and dewpoints in the 70s will favorable a few strong to severe storms. Wind gusts up to 60mph will be the top hazard. This activity will taper off and move further southeast pretty early in the night.

Tomorrow is the first day of school for many kiddos across Texoma-- temperatures in the morning will be in the upper 60s as you’re waiting at the bus stop. Look for mostly clear skies with light northeast winds. All day tomorrow we’ll see sunshine and clouds mixed with high temperatures in the triple digits for many locations. Many locations should stay dry but a few widely scattered showers can’t be ruled out for locations south of the Red River. Light south winds by the afternoon at 5 to 15mph.

Some overnight activity can’t be ruled out heading into Friday morning. Confidence is rather low as not all weather data is suggesting this feature. I kept precipitation chances at 20% for the time being.

Friday morning will start in the mid 70s and light south winds. By the afternoon, high temperatures will range from 105 to 110°. South winds at 10 to 15mph. The rest of the 7-day forecast has us roasting. Temperatures will stay in the triple digits with heat indices higher. Most days will be sunny with a few passing afternoon clouds and wind gusts out of the south in the mid 20s. Fire danger will continue to be a concern and with high heat index values, we’ll likely need heat alerts for many locations.

Another cold front looks to move in early Monday morning with little change on the afternoon temperatures. Data suggests highs following the front (Monday afternoon) will be near 100 degrees, if not the upper 90s.

Don’t get used to it because by the middle of next week, I’m forecasting a high of 110° in Lawton!

