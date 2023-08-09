Expert Connections
Jacobi Crowley’s candidacy ends with ruling by Election Board

Jacobi Crowley looks on as the Comanche County Election Board decides to end his candidacy.
Jacobi Crowley looks on as the Comanche County Election Board decides to end his candidacy.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Election Board ruled that Jacobi Crowley, challenger in Ward 6, cannot run in the City Council elections taking place on Sept. 12.

Dr. Robert Weger, who currently represents Ward 6 and who was set to face Crowley in September’s election, filed a petition challenging Crowley’s candidacy on Aug. 3. Weger’s petition sites the reason for the challenge is that, “.... to serve as a candidate one must be in the Ward for six months.”

Crowley argues this reason cited for the challenge is incorrectly stated and due to this error the petition should have been thrown out. Crowley states that the Lawton City Charter does not mention that a candidate for a City Council election needs to be in the Ward for six months, but be a registered voter within the Ward for that same amount of time.

Any person who seeks elective office in the City of Lawton, Oklahoma, for municipal government, either by filing a declaration of candidacy or by seeking appointment, must be a registered voter at an address within the municipality if running for mayor, or from an address within the ward if running for a ward position, for at least six (6) months prior to filing a declaration of candidacy or seeking appointment. A change in ward boundaries shall not prohibit a councilmember from completing his term of office. Neither the mayor nor any councilmember may hold any office in the city government by appointment by the city manager or by any subordinate of the city manager.

Section C-2-1 of the Lawton City Charter

Crowley also states that while he believes the petition filed by his opponent should not have even been heard in the first place, he questions whether the Election Board had their minds made up before rebuttals were even heard.

“The Election Board failed to recognize that Mr. Weger’s filed the petition incorrectly and thus, illegally listened to a petition that was not filed properly on explicit grounds and actually made assumptions on what Mr. Weger meant to argue instead of what he actually did,” said Crowley. “It also seemed to me that the Election Board already had a decision made before the hearing began”

In the documents Crowley submitted to the Election Board contesting Weger’s challenge, he cites Oklahoma Statue 26-5-120, which states that any reason not appearing on the petition should be waived and not be considered grounds for a contest of a candidacy.

Said petition must allege that the contestee was not qualified by law to become a candidate for the office for which he filed a Declaration of Candidacy and must contain the reasons therefor. Reasons not appearing on the face of the petition shall be considered waived and shall not be grounds for a contest.”

Oklahoma Statues: §26-5-120. Grounds for contest.

This means that Weger will automatically resume office since he now has no election challengers. Weger originally obtained the position when Lawton City Council voted to appoint him on May 9, 2023, after Sean Fortenbaugh stepped down from representing Ward 6 due to health reasons.

Weger says that he believes the Election Board arrived at the correct decision and he cannot wait to work on behalf of Ward 6.

“I am very happy with the outcome of the hearing. I believe I presented my argument about Crowley’s candidacy correctly and the right decision was made,” said Weger. “I am excited about serving Ward 6 and about all that we can do for the City of Lawton.”

