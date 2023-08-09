Lawton city council expands program to reduce the amount of uninsured drivers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During Lawton’s city council meeting on Tuesday, they discussed the amount of uninsured drivers.

The Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program asked council to install three new cameras throughout the city to help reduce the amount of uninsured drivers throughout in Lawton.

The program director, Amanda Couch, said these cameras send notices to drivers suspected of not having insurance, inviting them to be apart of their program to help provide that insurance.

“Uninsured driving affects all of us. I have heard from so many people about accidents they’ve been in, crashes, that they’ve had with uninsured drivers. Where it takes forever to get your car taken care of, any injuries that you’ve had,” said Couch. “Insurance companies dislike, generally, having to deal with the uninsured and when we have such a high rate of uninsured in Oklahoma, anywhere we can bring that down is a benefit to the everyone in the community.”

Couch said the cameras are expected to be installed with in the next two to four weeks.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.