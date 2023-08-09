Mostly dry conditions expected for the next seven days | 8/9 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! While the next week we are not expecting much rain, we did receive some rainfall last night. Rainfall accumulations were fairly light, but the majority of southwest Oklahoma picked up a couple tenths of an inch of rain. Looking ahead now, rain will be minimal during the daytime hours today. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning and early afternoon, but sunshine should peak through later in the day. Afternoon temperatures will climb close to the 105 degree mark for most in Texoma. There is a fire risk for areas near and south of the Red River as drier air will settle into the region. A cool front is expected to move into the area throughout the day, which will change the wind direction from south to north. Winds will also be on the stronger side at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. There is also a chance for rain this evening in our southern counties (north Texas counties), but southwest Oklahoma should miss out on this potential rain.

Skies during the day tomorrow will be mostly sunny with north winds shifting back to the south at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Winds will stay out of the south on Friday at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will climb back above the 105 degree mark for the majority of Texoma. There will be isolated chances for rain on Friday in both the morning and evening hours.

The weekend and early next week rain chances will fall to zero percent, and mostly sunny skies will stick around on each day. Temperatures will continue to sit in the triple digits as afternoon highs. Winds will stay out of the south on the weekend, but another cool front is expected early Monday morning.

Have a great Wednesday! - Alex Searl

