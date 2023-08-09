Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

New details released in Lawton Executive Inn shooting

Shooting took place at the Executive Inn on Cache Road
Shooting took place at the Executive Inn on Cache Road
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New information has been released in connection with the shooting that took place at the Executive Inn last week.

According to court documents, Savannah Krch is facing a felony charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Per the affidavit, officers were dispatched to the Executive Inn around 10:30 p.m. on August 3. Upon arrival, the officers found Savannah Krch being held down by her father, Bryan Krch, shouting that his girlfriend had been shot.

Documents state that Bryan was asleep next to the victim, Ledayle Murff, when he was woken up by Murff screaming. That’s when he noticed she was bleeding profusely from her chest and Krch standing at the foot of the bed with a gun in her hand.

According to Bryan, Krch then tried to flee but was quickly grabbed and held down until police arrived on scene.

Her preliminary hearing has been set for three in the afternoon on October 16.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

