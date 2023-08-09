Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

NW 67th Street closed between Cache Rd and Taylor Ave for downed power lines

More than 500 customers are without power
Crews working to clear downed power lines
Crews working to clear downed power lines(KSWO)
By Kyle Weatherly
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - NW 67th Street is currently closed between Cache Rd. and Taylor Ave. Crews are working to clear downed power lines in the aftermath of an overnight thunderstorm. According to PSO, more than 500 customers are currently without power.

We’ll bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

