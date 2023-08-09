NW 67th Street closed between Cache Rd and Taylor Ave for downed power lines
More than 500 customers are without power
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - NW 67th Street is currently closed between Cache Rd. and Taylor Ave. Crews are working to clear downed power lines in the aftermath of an overnight thunderstorm. According to PSO, more than 500 customers are currently without power.
We’ll bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.