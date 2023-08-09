Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Security cameras to potentially be implemented in Lawton parks

City council going over the implementation of security cameras in Lawton parks.
City council going over the implementation of security cameras in Lawton parks.(kswo)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For those who enjoy going out to spend time in Lawton parks, on Tuesday, city council discussed installing security cameras in some the parks in the city.

Greer Park, Elmer Thomas Park and the park next to McMahon ball field were all chosen because they’re the most popular parks in the city, according to the city of Lawton’s IT director, Judy Franco.

They also said these cameras won’t require any extra staff and the feed will be directly transmitted to Lawton’s dispatch.

““In the forefront we were wanting to put them in there, basically for the safety of our citizens. So the direction of it is these are the mostly used parks within the city. We just wanted to keep people safe and considering if there were even preventative crimes in the area,” said Franco.

Franco added, council tasked them to go back and get a more accurate quote for how much it is going to cost, and to also include the cemetery in the plan.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
LPD clears both potential bomb threat sites.
Potential bomb threat being investigated by LPD
Credit: MGN
Internal audit shows missing public funds, Apache Police Department investigating
Lawton City Hall reverses new ID policy
City Hall reverses new photo ID policy
Comanche County woman found safe,
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled, Comanche County woman found safe

Latest News

Chairman of the Comanche Nation, Mark Woommavovah, joins 7News to discuss the current and...
COMANCHE HAPPENINGS: Chairman Mark Woommavovah discusses Coin of Excellence, Cops and Kids
Chairman of the Comanche Nation, Mark Woommavovah, joins 7News to discuss the current and...
COMANCHE HAPPENINGS: Chairman Mark Woommavovah discusses Coin of Excellence, Cops and Kids
City council approves implementing more cameras to reduce the amount of uninsured drivers
Lawton city council expands program to reduce the amount of uninsured drivers
Pastor of Soldiers Winning Souls for Christ Ministries, Rick Hall, joins 7News to discuss their...
COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Soldiers Winning Souls for Christ Ministries hosting Community Cookout