Security cameras to potentially be implemented in Lawton parks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For those who enjoy going out to spend time in Lawton parks, on Tuesday, city council discussed installing security cameras in some the parks in the city.

Greer Park, Elmer Thomas Park and the park next to McMahon ball field were all chosen because they’re the most popular parks in the city, according to the city of Lawton’s IT director, Judy Franco.

They also said these cameras won’t require any extra staff and the feed will be directly transmitted to Lawton’s dispatch.

““In the forefront we were wanting to put them in there, basically for the safety of our citizens. So the direction of it is these are the mostly used parks within the city. We just wanted to keep people safe and considering if there were even preventative crimes in the area,” said Franco.

Franco added, council tasked them to go back and get a more accurate quote for how much it is going to cost, and to also include the cemetery in the plan.

