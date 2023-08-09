Expert Connections
Warrant issued for mother of three kids wandering around Fletcher

Anna Marie Labree is charged with three counts of child neglect (Mugshot from April 10)
Anna Marie Labree is charged with three counts of child neglect (Mugshot from April 10)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fletcher Police Department have filed an arrest warrant for Anna Mare Labree, the 29-year-old mother of the three kids who were found wandering around Fletcher covered in feces. Her bond is set at $10,000, according to court documents.

On Aug. 1, a Fletcher Public Works Personnel discovered the three children who were by themselves on a high traffic road in 100-degree temperatures. The three male children, aged two through 5-years-old, were only in diapers, bare foot and covered in feces. According to documents, authorities were eventually able to make contact with a groggy Labree, where she told the officer her children were supposed to be napping with her.

The Fletcher Police Department had responded to Labree’s residence three times prior due to her children running in the surrounding streets with no clothes on, according to court documents. The documents also stated that Oklahoma DHS had been notified of previous visits to Labree’s residence and even recommended removal of the children on two separate occasions.

All three children were removed from the home on Aug. 1, with a safety plan and are now within a home located in Comanche County.

