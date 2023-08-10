Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Couple celebrates 43rd anniversary with $25K a year for life lottery prize

Shelly German won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, according to...
Shelly German won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A lucky couple celebrated their 43rd anniversary with a prize that will last them a lifetime.

Shelly German won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

After thinking her ticket had matched four of the first five numbers, German told lottery officials she put it in an anniversary card for her husband.

When they rechecked the numbers together, the couple realized all five numbers matched.

German and her husband claimed the prize last week and chose the annuity option. She received the first of 20 annual payments of $25,000, before taxes.

German told lottery officials she won a new car in a raffle on their 38th anniversary, but she first hit the jackpot when she married her husband.

She plans to spend some of the winnings on home improvements.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Shooting took place at the Executive Inn on Cache Road
New details released in Lawton Executive Inn shooting
Anna Marie Labree is charged with three counts of child neglect (Mugshot from April 10)
Warrant issued for mother of three kids wandering around Fletcher
Crews working to clear downed power lines
NW 67th Street closed between Cache Rd and Taylor Ave for downed power lines
Jacobi Crowley looks on as the Comanche County Election Board decides to end his candidacy.
Jacobi Crowley’s candidacy ends with ruling by Election Board

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money
United States' Phil Mickelson plays his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second day of the...
Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion, according to book by renowned gambler Billy Walters
President Joe Biden exits Air Force One after landing at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard...
White House to ask Congress for $13 billion more to fund Ukraine war, $12 billion for disaster fund, AP source says
Firefighters in Willoughby, Ohio, had to deal with an angry bird in a soccer net on Aug. 9.
Owl tangled in a soccer net rescued
FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager’s arraignment postponed