Half Section on display at Lawton Rangers Rodeo Friday

Friday is Military Appreciation Night you can go out to honor those who have bravely served our country.
By Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Rangers Rodeo is underway and the Lawton/Fort Sill community is excited.

Thursday is Pink-Out Night where attendees are encouraged to wear pink to support breast cancer awareness. Friday is Military Appreciation Night you can go out to honor those who have bravely served our country.

That’s when the Half Section from Fort Sill will be on display.

Captain Elaine Haggard, the officer in charge of the Half Section, which takes care of all the Garrison ceremonies and engages with the local community. Their participation this year is not new as they have done this as long as the rodeo has existed.

”They’ll be firing off their cannon right outside of the rodeo and then we’ll be holding all the service flags in our WWI uniforms,” Haggard said. “The Half Section, we stay in the WWI era for all our equipment.”

Haggard says it’s an honor to be able to continue the tradition of the Half Section and her favorite part of the rodeo is just to meet everyone and contribute to the event.

Don’t forget, Saturday is the grand finale

