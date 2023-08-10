Hollis woman possessed equivalent of 1,000 fentanyl pills, authorities say

GREER CO., Okla. (KSWO) - District Attorney David Thomas announced Thursday that the District 3 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and Hollis Police Department seized approximately 104 grams of suspected fentanyl from a home in Hollis Wednesday.

According to a press release from the District 3 Drug and Violent Task Force, Shannon Bookman was arrested and taken to Greer County Jail following the arrest. She is charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Fentanyl within 2000 feet of a school.

District Attorney David Thomas states:

“As I indicated in a previous case, The District 3 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force will continue to take down those who deal in this deadly drug and any other illicit narcotics.”

The statement also claims that more charges related to illicit narcotics will be filed by the District Attorney’s Office.

