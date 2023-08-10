Hollis woman possessed equivalent of 1,000 fentanyl pills, authorities say
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREER CO., Okla. (KSWO) - District Attorney David Thomas announced Thursday that the District 3 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and Hollis Police Department seized approximately 104 grams of suspected fentanyl from a home in Hollis Wednesday.
According to a press release from the District 3 Drug and Violent Task Force, Shannon Bookman was arrested and taken to Greer County Jail following the arrest. She is charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Fentanyl within 2000 feet of a school.
District Attorney David Thomas states:
The statement also claims that more charges related to illicit narcotics will be filed by the District Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.