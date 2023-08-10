Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Hollis woman possessed equivalent of 1,000 fentanyl pills, authorities say

Shannon Bookman is charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Fentanyl within 2000 feet of a school.
Shannon Bookman is charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Fentanyl within 2000 feet of a school.(KSWO)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER CO., Okla. (KSWO) - District Attorney David Thomas announced Thursday that the District 3 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and Hollis Police Department seized approximately 104 grams of suspected fentanyl from a home in Hollis Wednesday.

According to a press release from the District 3 Drug and Violent Task Force, Shannon Bookman was arrested and taken to Greer County Jail following the arrest. She is charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Fentanyl within 2000 feet of a school.

District Attorney David Thomas states:

The statement also claims that more charges related to illicit narcotics will be filed by the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Anna Marie Labree is charged with three counts of child neglect (Mugshot from April 10)
Warrant issued for mother of three kids wandering around Fletcher
Shooting took place at the Executive Inn on Cache Road
New details released in Lawton Executive Inn shooting
Crews working to clear downed power lines
NW 67th Street closed between Cache Rd and Taylor Ave for downed power lines
Jacobi Crowley looks on as the Comanche County Election Board decides to end his candidacy.
Jacobi Crowley’s candidacy ends with ruling by Election Board

Latest News

Friday is Military Appreciation Night at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo.
Lawton Rangers Rodeo continues Thursday
Today will potentially be the coolest day of the next seven days as temperatures still soar...
Triple-digits to continue for the next week and potentially beyond | 8/10 PM
This risk of cyber bullying only grows with a new school year. Here are tips to keep your child...
Social Media and Bullying: tips for a new school year
This risk of cyber bullying only grows with a new school year. Here are tips to keep your child...
BTS Social Media and Bullying