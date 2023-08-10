Expert Connections
Hot temperatures are expected for the first day of school for many in Texoma | 8/10 AM

Temperatures will reach the triple digits this afternoon, and a chance for storms tonight.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today is the first day of school for many in Texoma, and we should be in store for a nice (but hot) day. Temperatures in the morning will be on the cooler side for a summer morning in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with east winds at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 100s in southwest Oklahoma and over 105 degrees in north Texas.

While we will be mostly sunny during the day and early evening hours, we could see some isolated storms overnight in Texoma. The coverage in the area will be low (potential we do not see anything at all), but we will keep you updated on what the rain chances will be looking like.

Tomorrow and Saturday will be HOT! Temperatures in the afternoon on both days will climb to just below the 110 degree mark, but the feel-like temperature could be feeling up to 115 degrees. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, be sure to take the proper precautions to stay cool.

We will see a gradual cool down at the end of the weekend, and then a cold front will move through early Monday morning. This will drop temperatures into the low 100s at the beginning of next week.

Have a great Thursday! - Alex Searl

