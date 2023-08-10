Lawton Public Schools rings in new school year with new projects

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public School students across town said goodbye to summer and hello to the beginning of the new school year Thursday morning.

This year is sure to be an exciting one for students as many improvements have been and are still being made.

According to LPS Assistant Superintendent of Education Services, Doug Brown, the elementary schools have been upgraded to include security fences and secure entrances.

That’s not all, there are also turf projects underway for the athletics department across LPS.

“The excitement that causes, the upgrades, it’s just amazing, the school spirit it brings up,” Brown said. “It’s just really exciting to see things moving forward and coming into the 21st century with these new projects, so, really excited about that.”

He said to usher in the new school year, LPS had door prizes for teachers and the marching band perform for students to help everyone feel welcome and get back into the school spirit.

