Pet of The Week

Lawton Rangers Rodeo continues Thursday

Friday is Military Appreciation Night at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo.
Friday is Military Appreciation Night at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Rangers 85th Annual PRCA Rodeo began Wednesday and will continue until the finale takes place this Saturday.

The rodeo each night begins at 7:30 p.m., with special themes for each night. Wednesday was fill up the car for $10 night, where each car only had to pay $10 for tickets. Thursday is tough enough to wear pink night where everyone wears pink to support breast cancer. Friday is military night, where the military will be honored throughout the night and everyone should wear red, white and blue clothing. Lastly, Saturday is the grand finale.

Ticket pricing at the gate will differ depending on which night you want to attend. Thursday and Friday night is $15 and Saturday night is $20. Children 6 and under get in for free, and tickets for kids 7 to 12 are $6.

A dance will also take place at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo on Friday and Saturday night. For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

