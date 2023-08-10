Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm

Wildfires have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui. (DANIEL SULLIVAN via CNN)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Officials in Hawaii say 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have decimated entire towns, including historic Lahaina.

The heartbreaking news, confirming the worst fears of many residents and officials, makes the wildfires among the deadliest disasters in Hawaii history, according to Hawaii News Now.

The horrific death toll — up from six earlier in the day — was confirmed by Maui County officials just before 10 p.m. Wednesday and came as firefighters continue to battle flames and search for survivors.

Video shows fires in Maui on Wednesday, driven by winds from Hurricane Dora. (Source: Clint Hansen of Maui Real Estate Radio/CNN)

A county spokesperson said all of those who died were in Lahaina.

Earlier in the day, authorities announced Civil Air Patrol flyovers found at least 271 structures in the community were damaged or destroyed by the flames.

Meanwhile, at least three large fires on Maui — including the blaze in Lahaina — are still active and out of control, which means a full picture of the devastation hasn’t yet come into view. Lahaina appears to be the hardest hit area and access to the area is still being blocked off.

Alan Dickar discusses the wildfires on Lahaina, Hawaii. (Source: CNN/ALAN DICKAR/TMX)

In addition to the fatalities, officials say dozens more are injured, some critically.

Thousands are displaced, with hundreds flocking to emergency shelters and many more sleeping in their cars, including at a Walmart that opened its bathrooms to evacuees.

Given the scale of the disaster, Maui County’s emergency response and Hawaii National Guard and federal resources are offering new aid. On Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden offered his condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones and offered federal support.

Hawaii has asked Biden for a presidential disaster declaration.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Shooting took place at the Executive Inn on Cache Road
New details released in Lawton Executive Inn shooting
Anna Marie Labree is charged with three counts of child neglect (Mugshot from April 10)
Warrant issued for mother of three kids wandering around Fletcher
Crews working to clear downed power lines
NW 67th Street closed between Cache Rd and Taylor Ave for downed power lines
Jacobi Crowley looks on as the Comanche County Election Board decides to end his candidacy.
Jacobi Crowley’s candidacy ends with ruling by Election Board

Latest News

An aid organization in Haiti says kidnappers have freed a U.S. nurse and her daughter nearly...
US nurse, child released by kidnappers in Haiti
A majority of U.S. adults say they believe the economy is in poor shape. (CNN, WLKY, POOL,...
Inflation concerns still looming over US economy
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Just hours after the suspect got a ride, law enforcement tracked him down and arrested him....
Man recalls learning hitchhiker he picked up was murder suspect
Wildfires have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui. (DANIEL SULLIVAN via CNN)
VIDEO: Damage from Kula Fire that burned in Maui