Pet of The Week

Manslaughter hearing took place for Ronan and Hinkle

Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle during their preliminary hearing
Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle during their preliminary hearing(KSWO)
By Justin Stevens and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Courthouse played host to the Nathan Ronan’s and Robert Hinkle’s manslaughter preliminary hearing earlier today.

The hearing began with Defense Attorney Cabelka calling Agent Alfredo Solis to the stand to recount his involvement with the investigation of the officer-involved-shooting. Solis was assigned to the investigation on Dec. 5, 2021. Solis is currently with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations as a Defense Tactics Instructor. Through his experience and training as both a previous policeman and current agent, along with his discoveries throughout his investigation, he believes the shooting by both Hinkle and Ronan was not justified.

Gary James of the defense then proceeded to ask Solis questions to gauge his experience in regards to deadly force, defense and firearms policies. James further continued to ask if Solis had qualifications that would make him an “expert” in use-of-force situations. Without proper certification, James believes Solis’ testimony is based on his speculation rather than law enforcement standards.

Judge Zwaan called for a continuance and the hearings will resume Sept. 21, 2023.

Ronan and Hinkle were originally fired from the Lawton Police Department after Internal Affairs conducted an investigation which was prompted after the two officers were involved in the deadly shooting of Quadry Sanders. The shooting took place in December 2021. Both of the officers were charged with manslaughter in connection to the case.

The two officers were eventually reinstated to the LPD after an arbitration ruling concluded that both officers did not violate any Lawton police policies. The City of Lawton was also required to give Ronan backpay from the date of his termination to his reinstatement.

The mother of Sanders currently has a pending wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Lawton and the two officers.

