Move Duncan incentive program begins to see results

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation said they started their incentive program after seeing a drop in the county’s workforce following the pandemic.

Since they announced their first recipient of the Move Duncan program, the foundation has added five more households as of August 10.

“Anytime you start a new program, the organization may be thinking that they’re just going to get immediate results and sometimes these programs take just a little bit of time for people to go through them,” said Lyle Roggow, the president of the foundation.

With an incentive of $4,000, this is Duncan’s way of bringing families back to Stephens County.

“We’re addressing kind of a talent shortage, and so we have to do as many different things as possible to help the businesses in the area attract that skilled labor and talent to our community,” said Roggow.

But with other cities and towns in Oklahoma implementing similar programs, how is Duncan going to stand out?

“I think one of the things you hear very often is it’s a great place to raise a family,” added board member Bill Gossett. “I do feel like we have a lot of things working in our favor. As I said I think the health system is among those and the school system is among those.”

“It’s about our quality of life. Not everybody likes being in the larger cities, and so we’re just one of those right sized communities of about 23,000, a county of about 46,000. People, they like the size and the ease of access and just it’s about their desires and the quality of life that they’re receiving here,” Roggow said.

Officials with the foundation hope they can expand their incentive program in the future, but at the moment they’ve found what works best for the city.

You can learn more about the program and how to apply here.

