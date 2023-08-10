Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police: Woman arrested after found living with missing man’s decomposing body

Police say Josephine Torres has been arrested after she was found living with a missing person's decomposing body. (Source: WTVG)
By Alexis Means and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Ohio authorities say a woman is under arrest after she was found living with a missing man’s body in her apartment.

According to the Toledo Police Department, 39-year-old Josephine Torres has been charged with abusing a corpse after officers discovered her living with a decomposing body.

Authorities did not immediately identify the body but said it was a 50-year-old man who had been reported as missing in the area on Tuesday.

A co-worker, who wanted to remain anonymous, told WTVG that they had reported the man missing and called police on Wednesday after they spotted his car.

“I was on the phone with 911 and something in me said maybe they’re going back to where his last known address was,” the man’s co-worker said. “So, I drove back there.”

The co-worker said he was hopeful to find him once at the apartment, but he smelled a strong odor coming from the residence when police were inside.

“When they opened the door to the apartment, even being downstairs and away from the door, the smell was horrific. I mean, it was something I’ve never smelled in my life,” the co-worker shared.

Police said Torres had been living in the apartment with the man’s body and her cat.

“I heard them [officers] talking to a female and the next thing I knew they brought her down in handcuffs,” the man’s co-worker said.

Currently, the coroner has not released the identity of the man or his cause of death.

Torres appeared in court on Thursday. She was released on bond while awaiting her next court appearance.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Anna Marie Labree is charged with three counts of child neglect (Mugshot from April 10)
Warrant issued for mother of three kids wandering around Fletcher
Shooting took place at the Executive Inn on Cache Road
New details released in Lawton Executive Inn shooting
Crews working to clear downed power lines
NW 67th Street closed between Cache Rd and Taylor Ave for downed power lines
Jacobi Crowley looks on as the Comanche County Election Board decides to end his candidacy.
Jacobi Crowley’s candidacy ends with ruling by Election Board

Latest News

Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
New footage from a flyover on Thursday shows the devastation in Lahaina after a wildfire tore...
New aerial footage shows scope of wildfire devastation in Hawaii’s historic town of Lahaina
President Joe Biden exits Air Force One after landing at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard...
Biden asks Congress for more than $13B to support Ukraine and $12B for disaster fund
FILE - Boris Epshteyn arrives with former President Donald Trump at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn arrested in 2021 after groping complaints at club, police records show
It remains unclear whether the Iranian-Americans’ transfers reflect significant progress in a...
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest in step toward deal for ultimate release