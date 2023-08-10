Social Media and Bullying: tips for a new school year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Social media can be a great tool.

It’s a way to connect with old friends, and make new ones. But for some kids their biggest fear is a notification, and the anxiety of what could be waiting for them when they open it.

”I think at this particular age level, the negatives of social media seem to outweigh the positives,” said Cache Middle School Counselor, Brittain Nowak.

She said every school year, she sees a number of problems rise from student use of social media -- especially bullying.

”There are a lot of poor decisions that are made on social media, especially snapchat,” Nowak said. “It is actually a major problem, and we have to deal with and address those issues probably weekly here.”

Sarah Everett faced the effects of bullying first hand. Last year, she says her children were victims in person, and online. Now, she hopes parents pay more attention to what their kids are saying and doing on their phones.

”Check it, you need to monitor it. Parent’s on both side should do that,” she said.

Nowak shared the age group she believes is most ready for social media.

”I would say something older like 16, 17 or 18. But I strongly belive that social media is probably more targeted to adults.”

But teenagers will continue using social media, and Everett has a word of advice for students who may be on the backend of mean comments online.

”Don’t be afraid, find an adult that you trust if you have second thoughts. Find someone in church, maybe even a trusted friend,” she said. “Find a friend that you can confide in that will help you go ask for help or go report it.”

