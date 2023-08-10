Triple-digits to continue for the next week and potentially beyond | 8/10 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today will potentially be the coolest day of the next seven days as temperatures still soar into the lower triple-digits across much of Texoma. A Heat Advisory remains in effect now through 9pm for portions of the viewing area, including Duncan and Wichita Falls.

Heat indices this afternoon and evening could climb as high as 110 degrees, so ensure you are taking frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioning, staying hydrated, and wearing loose-fitting clothing.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for an overnight shower or thunderstorm, but most of us will remain dry.

Friday will offer up partly cloudy skies as temperatures surge into the upper 100s. Easterly winds will shift southerly between 5 to 15mph, with occasional gusts as high as 25mph. Another slight chance of an overnight shower or thunderstorm will come Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures again fall into the middle 70s.

Precipitation chances may linger into the first part of Saturday, but much of your weekend shall remain dry and very hot as temperatures make it back into the middle and upper 100s both days this weekend. A cold front will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning, but afternoon highs will still manage to reach the lower 100s.

The triple-digit heat will continue through the next work week as well, with minimal rain chances returning by Wednesday.

Ensure you are keeping cool and staying hydrated, Texoma. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.