Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Change of Charter Ceremony

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is gearing up for several events on and off post.

7News caught up with Bryan Araujo, a media relations specialist for Fort Sill, about a change of charter ceremony, ongoing fires on Fort Sill, and military appreciation night at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo.

The change of charter will take place at 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, at the Old Post Quadrangle on Fort Sill. Col. John Whelehan will hand over the Army Capabilities Fires Cell - Target leadership to Col. Michael Englis.

Then, on Friday, August 11, military appreciation night will take place at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo. The 77th Army Band will be in attendance to perform the national anthem. But that’s not all; Fort Sill’s Commanding General and Command Sergeant Major will be swearing in a group of future military recruits via horseback.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, Chef Robert Irvine from Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible will be at the Fort Sill Exchange Mall for a book signing of his latest novel ‘Overcoming Impossible.’

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

