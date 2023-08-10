Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge breaks ground on new Headquarters

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Refuge Management Headquarters is gearing up new upgrades this year, all thanks to the Great American Outdoors Act. The act funds overdue maintenance needs in parks nationwide.

Refuge Officials turned immediately to the current office headquarters, the buildings spread out across the refuge many without access to an internet connection or drinkable water.

“These buildings some of these were built in the 50′s-60′s and into the seventies. So they are definitely at their lifespan for expected service. Some buildings have had past issues with lead paint and asbestos as well. So it’s just been ongoing and building over time,” said Refuge Manager Amber Zimmerman.

Instead of taking on renovations, officials are starting from scratch, building a new office behind the current visitors center. All in an attempt to connect staff and consolidate their footprint.

“Part of consolidating all of our facilities, this will reduce our overall square footage of buildings on the refuge while providing us all in one space. So while we are building on habit over here by the visitors center, we will be restoring habitat elsewhere that will be larger than our footprint,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said the decision is not only for the safety of staff but for the safety of millions of yearly visitors.

‘We do have a lot of search and rescues on the refuge and safety situations with visitors as well. So us being able to quickly and easily communicate with one another helps with our emergency response as well,” said Zimmerman.

The Refuge first announced plans in twenty-twenty-one, with mixed reactions from visitors.

“The vast major of which are in favor of. There were some public comments that brought up concerns. Of course, change can be really hard, and we have emotional attachments to our facilities and places we have traditionally gone,” said Zimmerman

Zimmerman told 7News the former historical buildings-turned offices will be restored for the public to enjoy. Officials say construction on the new refuge headquarters should be completed by the end of the year.

