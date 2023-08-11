Expert Connections
In this week's edition of 7news weather labs, I show you how to make an at home barometer.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the past few weeks, we have been talking about wind in the atmosphere. One of the things we learned is that wind is directly related to air pressure. In this week’s edition of weather labs, I show you how to make your own pressure gauge (barometer).

Tom make your barometer, you will need a glass jar, spool, balloon, index card, toothpick, straw, and pencil. First, cut your balloon in half and stretch it over your jar. You will want this to be a tight fit so the balloon top is flat. Next, tape one end of the straw on the balloon with the other end hanging off of the edge. Next, tape your toothpick to the edge of your straw. This will be what moves up and down as pressure changes. Now to make the measuring system, place your pencil inside of the spool with one end sticking outwards. Tape your index card on the pencil and draw lines horizontally on the card. Move the jar next to the spool and line up the toothpick to one of your lines on the index card. You have completed your barometer. As pressure increased, the toothpick will move upwards due to more air on the surface of the balloon, and the opposite will be true for low pressure.

I hope you had fun with this 7News Weather Labs! Have a great weekend.

7News Weather Labs: Make your own barometer
