On 811 Day, companies in Texoma remind everyone to call before digging

Tomorrow is August 11, which conveniently translates to 811 Day, and companies around Oklahoma and Texas are reminding people to call that number before digging
By Avery Ikeda and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday is August 11, which conveniently translates to 811 Day, and companies around Oklahoma and Texas are reminding people to call that number before starting any digging projects.

Call 811 three days before digging so local utilities can mark underground utility lines, and you can dig without damaging them. The reason is to avoid hurting yourself or damaging utility lines for you and your neighbors.

“Those who need to call 811 is anybody who is going to do a project at your home in your backyard in your front yard,” Edward Espinoza of Atmos Energy said. “Whether it’s building a deck, whether it’s a mailbox, planting a tree, gardening or pool, those types of projects require you to call 811, which is a free service and it is state law to do so.”

He’s talking about Texas state law, but Summit Utilities in Oklahoma is also asking you to call 811 three days before digging. It’s free and can spare you a lot of heartache later.

