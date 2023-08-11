A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for today and tomorrow across Texoma | 8/11 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Because of two days of dangerous heat and heat indices, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued by our First Alert Meteorology Team for our viewing area. Today, we are seeing partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures are forecasted into the upper 100s and lower 110s. Heat indices are expected to climb as high as 116 degrees in some locations.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for a large portion of Texoma, including Lawton, Duncan, Wichita Falls, and Altus, now through 9pm this evening. Ensure you are seeking breaks in air-conditioned areas, limiting outdoor exposure, drinking plenty of water, and wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Additionally, make sure you never leave persons or pets unattended in a vehicle as this becomes very dangerous very quickly.

Tonight, there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm across portions of Texoma. Storms have the potential to produce some gusty winds and small hail, but many of us will not see precipitation develop. Overnight lows will drop into the middle to upper 70s.

On Saturday, another First Alert Weather Day will go into effect for another day of dangerous air temperatures and heat indices. Afternoon highs will once again top out in the upper 100s and lower 110s, with heat indices in the middle 110s. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to cool us off temporarily, but many of us will remain very dry and very hot.

Triple-digit temperatures stick with us Sunday and into Monday, before we see highs fall below 100 degrees on Tuesday. Temperatures will be back in the middle to upper 100s by midweek, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and minimal rain chances.

Ensure you are staying safe, Texoma, and download our 7News First Alert Weather App to stay up to date on this dangerous heat!

