First Alert Weather Day has been issued for today’s hot temperatures | 8/11 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! We have a first alert weather day issued for today, so let’s walk through the forecast. This morning temperatures will start in the mid-70s. Skies during the day will have a mix of sun and clouds with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. The heat indices this afternoon will get over 110 degrees for everyone in Texoma, which is why we are all under an excessive heat warning. Today is setting up to be one of the hottest days of the year for our area (we will see what the rest of August has in store for us), so everyone needs to be aware of heat problems. If you or someone around you starts to experience heat exhaustion symptoms, be sure to act immediately.

Outside of the heat, there is also a chance for storms tonight in western Texoma. Severe weather will be possible with this system with winds and hail being the main concern. Storms are expected to start around 5pm this evening and will continue until around midnight.

Tomorrow we will continue the first alert weather day for another day of heat indices above 110 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day with south winds at 10 to 15 mph. A slight cool down will set in on Sunday with high temperatures around the 105 degree mark, but then a cold front swings through Sunday night dropping temperatures into the upper 90s to begin next week.

While temperatures will be in the upper 90s on Monday and Tuesday, we will return to the 100s by the middle of next week. This will be caused by a shift in winds back out of the south bringing warmer air to the region.

Have a great weekend, and drink lots of water today!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.