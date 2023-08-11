Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

GOP Presidential hopeful Gov. Doug Burgum takes on Iowa State Fair

By Leah Vredenbregt
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Presidential candidate and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum joined a number of other candidates campaigning at the Iowa State Fair.

Gov. Burgum said fairs are important for engaging different parts of the community, especially in the Midwest.

“Anyone who’s grown up anywhere in the Midwest knows how important fairs are. We just completed the North Dakota State Fair recently. And of course, the Iowa State Fair is a fantastic congregation. People from across the state see all these young four kids. You see the the entertainment, the companies, the sponsors. And this year, of course, politicians are here campaigning.”

Gov. Burgum is up against a growing number of Republican candidates, but said he isn’t worried about the size of the field.

“Competition’s great for America, it’s great for the Republican party and I think it’s a very small pool and in that pool we love the way we stack up,” Gov. Burgum said.

Eight candidates are qualified for the upcoming GOP debate later this month. Gov. Burgum managed to secure his debate spot before former Vice President Mike Pence qualified.

Gov. Burgum was a businessman before he was governor of North Dakota, which he said gives him an advantage to understanding the economy.

“The President is the CEO of America,” Gov. Burgum said. “I don’t think anybody should be President of the United States if you haven’t had an opportunity to create jobs in the private sector, be an entrepreneur, be a small business person. I’ve had the opportunity to do that and I’ve had the chance to lead global businesses.”

As far as policy, Gov. Burgum said competition with China is a top concern.

“The number one challenge facing American right now is our economy and our number one international challenge is China,” Gov. Burgum said. “We’re in a cold war with China.”

Gov. Burgum later said improving the economy is the key to winning the competition with China.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Marie Labree is charged with three counts of child neglect (Mugshot from April 10)
Warrant issued for mother of three kids wandering around Fletcher
Shannon Bookman is charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Fentanyl within 2000 feet of a school.
Hollis woman possessed equivalent of 1,000 fentanyl pills, authorities say
The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle during their preliminary hearing
Manslaughter hearing took place for Ronan and Hinkle
Instead of taking on renovations, officials are starting from scratch, building a new office...
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge breaks ground on new Headquarters

Latest News

The Department of Veterans Affairs.
PACT Act application deadline extended
Because of two days of dangerous heat and heat indices, a First Alert Weather Day has been...
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for today and tomorrow across Texoma | 8/11 PM
Lawton Public Schools officially started classes for their 2023 school year.
KSWO viewers share their best back to school photos
7News viewers share their back to school photos for 2023!
First Day at School
7News Weather Labs: Make your own barometer
7News Weather Labs: Make your own barometer