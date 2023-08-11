Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission awarding $1 million to high schools across state

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Do you know someone interested in getting into the aviation industry?

Well, now may be a good time to do so, after the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission is awarding funds totaling $1 million dollars to high schools across the state who teach the “You Can Fly” curriculum, including schools right here in Texoma.

Grandfield Public Schools will receive $550, the Great Plains Technology Center will be awarded $7,350, and Lawton High will see a total of $9,000.

The money will be used to provide supplies and professional development opportunities, as well as the improvement of classroom labs dedicated to teaching aviation.

Grayson Ardies, the state director of aeronautics, says Oklahoma has, quote, “never been better positioned to turn today’s students into tomorrow’s aerospace workforce.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.