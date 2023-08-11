PACT Act application deadline extended

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Department of Veterans Affairs has extended the deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits.

The new deadline to apply is now Aug. 14, 2023. Those who apply by this deadline will have their benefits backdated to Aug. 10, when President Biden officially signed the act into law.

The reason for this extension, according to a press release sent by the VA, is because of the technical difficulties with the VA website which took place after the website experienced high traffic with those seeking to apply for the new benefits.

During this time of high traffic, some Veterans received an error message after completing their application. However, despite receiving an error message, the VA did receive the submitted applications and those Veterans will not miss out on any benefits they are intended to receive, according to the press release.

The VA said they have resolved the issue that was causing the error messages to display after an application was submitted. They are currently working on reaching out to Veterans who received the error messages to reassure them their benefits will be honored.

If you would like to apply for PACT Act benefits, you can go here.

