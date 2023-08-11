Storms produce damage across Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Tx. (KSWO) - A batch of overnight storms in Wichita Falls caused a struggle for both those cleaning up the aftermath and those dealing with no electricity.

Glass, signs torn apart, buildings missing parts of their roof and much more can be seen for several yards in the fallout of the storm.

Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said the first order of business this morning was assessing the damage, and was glad to see residents stepping in to help the community.

He and his team have been working alongside ONCOR to restore electricity for homes and businesses in the area.

