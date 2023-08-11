Vehicle linked to Emily Reid found

Expert Connections
By Cade Taylor and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A vehicle was found at NE Lake and NE Trail Road that has tags which are linked to missing woman Emily Reid.

24-year-old Emily Reid was last reportedly seen yesterday off SE 75th St. and Woodlawn Road. She is 5 foot 9 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the post, her phone is currently off and was last pinged at NE Lake and NE Trail Road. If you see Reid you’re encouraged to call 911 or the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department at 580-353-4280.

