Pet of The Week

Beloved police K-9 dies after cancer battle: ‘He touched many people’s lives’

A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.
A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - A beloved police dog with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has died.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office shared that K-9 Athos died after succumbing to complications from cancer.

The German Shepherd was 7 years old and first joined the department’s K-9 unit in 2017.

Athos’ partner and handler Deputy Anita Lucas-Dykstra said the two had formed a close relationship.

“We built our bond on trust and a deep emotional connection. Athos was more than my partner, he was my best friend and my family,” Lucas-Dykstra said. “He was the nose and eyes that I didn’t have. He had an incredible sense of smell that was used several times to help find people.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Athos helped find several people including evidence throughout his police career.

Authorities said he helped find a missing 10-year-old boy with autism who ran away from home along with a high school student who was in the woods just by smelling the boy’s bicycle seat.

“He touched many people’s lives through his work and attendance at community events. It was an honor to have K-9 Athos serve with us here at Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and he will be missed by us all,” the sheriff’s office shared.

A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.
A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.

Athos was scheduled to be medically retired later this year.

A memorial is scheduled for Aug. 15 at the Cobb Senior Services Building in Marietta.

