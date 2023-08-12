Dangerous heat for your Saturday warrants another First Alert Weather Day | 8/12 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With temperatures forecasted near 110 degrees for the second day in a row, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Texoma by our First Alert Meteorology team. We will see partly cloudy skies as temperatures surge this afternoon. Southerly winds will shift southeasterly between 5 to 15mph.

An excessive heat warning will go into effect today between noon and 9pm for communities including Lawton, Wichita Falls, and Duncan. Heat indices could rise as high as 115 degrees.

Additionally, a heat advisory will go into effect from noon to 9pm tonight for cities including Altus, Hobart, and Elk City. Heat indices may climb up to 110 degrees. Ensure in both of these areas that you are drinking plenty of water, staying cool in the air-conditioning or shade, and taking frequent breaks if outdoors. Limit sun exposure and wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes.

Likewise, a red flag warning will go into effect between noon and 9pm tonight for western north Texas due to southerly winds up to 15mph with occasional gusts as high as 30mph, relative humidity as low as 18%, and air temperatures as high as 112 degrees. Obey burn bans in effect, dispose of cigarettes properly, and do not do any outdoor burning until conditions improve.

There is a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm later this afternoon and into this evening, which will carry our temperatures into the middle 70s overnight. Storms may produce some small hail and gusty winds at times. Partly cloudy skies will continue for the latter half of the weekend as temperatures climb back into the middle 100s.

Temperatures will cool down some by Tuesday of the new work week into the middle and upper 90s, but triple-digit heat will return by midweek.

Stay weather aware out there, Texoma! Have a safe weekend!

