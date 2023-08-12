Fort Sill sees around 550 basic training graduates Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three batteries of a combined total of almost 550 soldiers graduated from Basic training on Fort Sill today.

They graduated alongside their peers from C Battery, 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery, E Battery, 1st of the 31st, and D Battery, 1st of the 79th.

The newly recognized soldiers donned their black beret for the first time on the post’s iconic Polo Field. They will all now head to Advanced Individual Training from a range of jobs, like artillery, intelligence, medical and more.

A special shout-out to this rotation’s honor graduates, Specialist Jackson Rielly from the 1st of the 22nd, Specialist Samuel McGraw from the 1st of the 31st and PFC Bee Lee Lau from the 1st of the 79th.

From everyone here at 7News, great job on your accomplishment.

