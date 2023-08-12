Temperatures are heating up, but so is the threat for an isolated shower or thunderstorm | 8/12 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is another First Alert Weather Day due to dangerous air temperatures approaching 110 degrees in some locations and heat indices as high as 115 in others. Already, we are seeing a mix of clouds and sun out across Texoma, but there is some relief in the way of isolated showers and thunderstorms to help cool some of us off.

A few storms have already reached severe limits this afternoon, with 60mph winds and dime to penny-sized hail being the primary concerns. These storms are moving very slowly, so they have the potential to drop locally heavy downpours at times.

Ensure that if a warning is issued, you are indoors on the lowest level of your home and in the most interior room away from windows. Have our First Alert Weather app downloaded and ensure you have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts.

This evening, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across the area, some of which could be on the strong side. Temperatures will bottom out in the middle 70s. Tomorrow, we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine as temperatures begin to trend downward in the triple digits.

Lower triple digits return for Monday across much of Texoma, but we will not see a break from this heat wave until Tuesday when afternoon highs struggle out of the middle 90s. It will be short-lived as middle 100s return by the middle part of the week.

Have a safe day, Texoma, and remain weather aware!

