Astros host the Angels on home winning streak

Los Angeles Angels (58-60, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (68-50, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Chase Silseth (3-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (2-2, 6.10 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -153, Angels +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Angels.

Houston has a 33-25 record at home and a 68-50 record overall. The Astros have a 26-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles is 58-60 overall and 27-32 on the road. The Angels have a 32-15 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday's game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Astros are ahead 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 88 RBI for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 19-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 67 extra base hits (20 doubles, seven triples and 40 home runs). Mike Moustakas is 11-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Angels: 2-8, .222 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Abreu: 10-Day IL (back), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: C.J. Cron: day-to-day (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (calf), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O'Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.