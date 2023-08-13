Athena Strand’s Family hosts Birthday Softball Tournament

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Friends, family, loved ones and supporters of Athena Strand gathered at Duncan sports park and activities center this morning, to celebrate the life of the murdered seven year old.

In honor of what would’ve been her eighth birthday, the child’s family organized and put on a memorial softball tournament.

Strand’s close family says she loved the game of softball, and Saturday they took to the field to play for her.

”Athena would love to be here, she was always a softball fan. From the day she was born she used to watch me come and play ball. She really looked up to play ball one day. It’s really great how the community can come together to support Athena, and spread her name out,” said Athena’s Army Member Keeland Kulbeth.

All money raised went to Athena’s Army Fund, which works to raise awareness around safety and security for kids.

Strand was found dead in Wise County in December of 2022 after being kidnapped, her accused killer is still in custody.

