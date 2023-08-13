Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Athena Strand’s Family hosts Birthday Softball Tournament

Strand’s close family says she loved the game of softball, and Saturday they took to the field to play for her.
Strand’s close family says she loved the game of softball, and Saturday they took to the field to play for her.
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Friends, family, loved ones and supporters of Athena Strand gathered at Duncan sports park and activities center this morning, to celebrate the life of the murdered seven year old.

In honor of what would’ve been her eighth birthday, the child’s family organized and put on a memorial softball tournament.

Strand’s close family says she loved the game of softball, and Saturday they took to the field to play for her.

”Athena would love to be here, she was always a softball fan. From the day she was born she used to watch me come and play ball. She really looked up to play ball one day. It’s really great how the community can come together to support Athena, and spread her name out,” said Athena’s Army Member Keeland Kulbeth.

All money raised went to Athena’s Army Fund, which works to raise awareness around safety and security for kids.

Strand was found dead in Wise County in December of 2022 after being kidnapped, her accused killer is still in custody.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible vehicle of missing woman, Emily Reid.
Vehicle linked to Emily Reid found
The bonus is a part of the state’s recruiting strategy after years of ongoing teacher shortages.
Controversial ‘Teacher Signing Bonus’ is causing waves in Oklahoma Public Schools.
The Department of Veterans Affairs.
PACT Act application deadline extended
The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Discover the Best of Lawton-Fort Sill at the 2023 Stop, Shop, & Swap Business Expo!

Latest News

The festival featured a pickle eating competition and a variety of sour treats.
Lawton Farmers Market hosts second annual ‘Pickle Fest’
R&B Recording artist and Lawton "Elijah Waterz" native threw a back-to-school bash Saturday for...
Local artist hosts a back-to-school bash
The ladies heard speakers take a modern topic on biblical stories.
Bethlehem Baptist Church hosts Women’s Conference
Today is another First Alert Weather Day due to dangerous air temperatures approaching 110...
Temperatures are heating up, but so is the threat for an isolated shower or thunderstorm | 8/12 PM