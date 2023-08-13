Bethlehem Baptist Church hosts Women’s Conference

Expert Connections
The ladies heard speakers take a modern topic on biblical stories.
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The ladies of Lawton gathered at Bethlehem Baptist Church Saturday, where they heard from speakers on the power of Mothers and Daughters.

The event started at nine in the morning, featuring three speakers who shared their modern takes on the biblical story of Ruth and Naomi.

Program Coordinator Kecia Ricketts says she feels the message is more important than ever in today’s society.

“My hope is that all of the women here today, mothers and daughters can come together so that we can form that covenant. Cause that’s what’s important that we all come together as women of Christ,” said Ricketts.

Ricketts added her excitement about the events turnout along with the resulting fellowship between women of all ages.

