Cold front swings through tonight bringing more chances for severe weather | 8/13 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma. Today we are expecting a similar weather pattern to what we saw yesterday. To begin the day, temperatures will sit in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. We should stay pretty dry during the morning and afternoon hours with temperatures climbing into the triple digits. Similar to yesterday, storms will start to form out in western Texoma in the late afternoon/early evening hours. It will not be widespread rain for everyone in the area, but you can expect some storms if you live in northwestern Texoma (north of the Red River and west of I-44). Storms do have the potential of being severe with the main hazard being winds up to 80 mph. Hail and flooding will also be something to watch for in this system. Tornado risk is very low with this system. Severe weather is expected to end sometime around midnight.

A cold front will push through the area in the overnight hours bringing northern winds to the area. Rain chances will diminish behind this front, and then a dry weather pattern will set in for next week. Temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow and Tuesday with highs only in the low 90s across the area. Winds will stay out of the north through Tuesday but will shift Wednesday morning.

From Wednesday through the end of the week, temperatures will climb back into the mid-100s. Skies will stay mostly sunny on each day with no rain expected. Fire weather will be the main concern at the end of the week as dry air will be in the area.

Have a great week ahead! - Alex Searl

