Lawton Farmers Market hosts second annual ‘Pickle Fest’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today’s Lawton Farmers Market was a big dill’ with its second annual Pickle Fest!

Shoppers had a variety of goodies to choose from, including pickled vegetables, pickle-themed desserts, and candy. As well as an opportunity to take home the ultimate title of Pickle Royalty.

This year, the Market hosted its first-ever Pickle eating competition with both a male and female category.

Both winners were crowned for eating the most pickles in their category in under ten minutes.

“I love pickles my grandma used to buy me the big jar of pickles every year for my birthday,” said Pickle Queen Alshea Wilkinson

“I relish pickles and there is zero doubt that I will be eating more in my very near future. Just aim high in your life and you too will achieve the greatness,” said Pickle King Brett Simms.

We did have a few KSWO competitors who put up a good fight, but sadly none took home the title,

Congratulations to all the competitors, especially to the new king and queen.

