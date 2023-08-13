Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Local artist hosts a back-to-school bash

R&B Recording artist and Lawton native threw a back-to-school bash Saturday for the Lawton community
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One local artist is giving back to his community by helping kids bring in the school year in a fun way -- while also helping them with back to school essentials

Lawton Native and R&B recording artist “Elijah Warerz” funded a Back-To-School bash for the Lawton Community at the H.C King Center.

The party had school supplies, inflatables, food and drinks. Waterz says he feels grateful to be able to give back.

“Stuff was looking up so me and my team we decided like ‘Hey lets go back to Lawton where we are from!’ and throw an event a big free event for the kids. There is kids, like me when I was a kid who are struggling so if I can do something to help them out, even if it’s little it makes a difference,” said Waterz.

Waterz says getting to interact with the kids gives him the feeling of a ‘big brother’. He says he wants to make sure he sets a good example for those who look up to him.

