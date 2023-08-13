Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rangers activate All-Star catcher Jonah Heim from injured list

Texas Rangers All-Star catcher Jonah Heim has been activated from the injured list and was in the lineup for Sunday’s game at San Francisco
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Texas Rangers All-Star catcher Jonah Heim was activated from the injured list and was in the lineup for Sunday’s game at San Francisco.

Heim had missed 14 games with a left wrist tendon strain that he suffered while swinging a bat on June 26. The 28-year-old, who started 80 of the Rangers’ first 103 games, had been doing catching work and taking live at-bats the previous two days.

To make room, catcher Sam Huff was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Most Read

Possible vehicle of missing woman, Emily Reid.
Vehicle linked to Emily Reid found
The bonus is a part of the state’s recruiting strategy after years of ongoing teacher shortages.
Controversial ‘Teacher Signing Bonus’ is causing waves in Oklahoma Public Schools.
The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
The Department of Veterans Affairs.
PACT Act application deadline extended
Cold front swings through tonight bringing more chances for severe weather | 8/13 AM
Cold front swings through tonight bringing more chances for severe weather | 8/13 AM

Latest News

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a San Francisco Giants batter...
Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani to skip his next pitching start after feeling arm fatigue
Houston Astros
Astros host the Angels on home winning streak
Texas Rangers
Giants bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Rangers
Texas Rangers
Bruce Bochy’s Texas Rangers beat his former Giants again, 9-3