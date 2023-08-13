Storms expected tonight, and cooler temperatures will provide relief to area tomorrow | 8/13 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight, storms will be possible in the area with severe weather possible. Most of Texoma will remain dry, but northern Texoma (areas near I-40) are most likely to see some rain. The main severe hazard will be strong winds up to 80 mph, but large hail and isolated flooding will be something to keep an eye on as well. This system is expected to go into the overnight hours, but the severe weather threat should subside after midnight. This rain is also associated with a cold front that is moving through the area, which will bring much cooler air to the region.

Tomorrow, morning temperatures will start in the low 70s, and afternoon highs will peak in the low 90s. This will be about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than what we saw Today. There is a chance for rain in the morning hours, but drier conditions will settle in the afternoon. Tuesday will be a similar day with afternoon highs only reaching the low 90s.

Temperatures will start to warm back up to the upper 90s on Wednesday, and then the triple digits on Thursday. Triple digit temperatures will then stick around into the weekend and early next week. Rain will be minimal/zero at the end of the week with sunny skies on most days.

Have a great Week ahead! - Alex Searl

